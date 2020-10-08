Scribes chasing vehicle of any celebrity to face action

Mumbai

08 October 2020 01:06 IST

Hours after actor Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the drug case following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Mumbai Police said strict action would be taken against media persons chasing vehicle of any celebrity, advocate, or any person.

Ms. Chakraborty was released from the Byculla jail after a month of being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. A highly-placed source, requesting anonymity, said that no media person or journalist should be seen chasing any celebrity or advocate for an interview or byte. He said that media professionals could not endanger the life of a person on the road or travelling in a vehicle.

