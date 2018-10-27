Screenwriter records statement

Fight on: Vinta Nanda reached Oshiwara police station around 11 a.m. on Friday and left around 7 p.m..

Mumbai: Screenwriter and filmmaker Vinta Nanda on Friday recorded her statement in connection with her allegations of sexual assault against actor Alok Nath, at Oshiwara police station.

Ms. Nanda had on October 8 spoken out on social media, detailing the alleged incident that occurred 19 years ago. On October 18, she had also submitted a written application to the Oshiwara police, seeking an FIR against Mr. Nath.

Ms. Nanda reached the police station around 11 a.m. on Friday and left around 7 p.m.. “The police have recorded my statement and will follow the procedure. I am not sure when exactly an FIR will be filed. However, I am grateful to the police for being so patient and supportive towards me during the entire procedure,” she said.

About her decision to approach the authorities after 19 years, Ms. Nanda said, “I did not think much about the consequences of speaking out after all this time. All I wanted was for Mr. Nath to come forward and apologise, but since he has not, this must go to its logical end. I did what my lawyers and advisers suggested.”

She said, “When you have to go back 20 years and recall everything, naturally it will take time. However, some wounds stay fresh forever.”

Reacting to accusations of holding a media trial, the director said, “We are on the cusp of a change right now. There will be naysayers and people who oppose. I don’t condemn it. I consider myself fortunate to be part of the change. When change happens, there will be collateral damage.”

Senior police inspector Shailesh Pasalwar, Oshiwara police station, said, “Registration of an FIR depends on the result of inquiries.”

On being asked whether Mr. Nath would be summoned for questioning, Mr. Pasalwar said, “Everything depends on our investigations. If there is a need, we will call him for inquiry.”