Scrapped buses turn toilets in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has converted two scrapped NMMT buses into mobile toilets, which will operate in crowded areas.
The NMMC said the move is a step towards ensuring cleanliness in the city and maintaining its distinction of being the only civic body in the State to bag a double plus rating in the Swachh Bharat Survekshan.
“Two NMMT buses meant to be scrapped were repaired and converted into toilets. They started operations in the city on Thursday,” NMMC PRO Mahendra Konde said. The buses have three separate toilets for women, and two toilets and two urinals for men. There are also two wash basins and separate changing rooms for men and women. A tank installed on the top of the buses supplies water.
“This initiative will especially help women who face an inconvenience in crowded areas such as markets where there are no toilets,” NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said.
