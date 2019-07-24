Scrap dealer booked for negligence

The Turbhe MIDC police have arrested scrap dealer Sarfuddin Shaikh (50) for his negligent conduct with respect combustible matter due to which six people, including four children, faced severe vomiting.

“The scrap dealer had got blue coloured fibre drums from some factory which he was washing using soda and washing powder. That probably caused some chemical reaction. When it rained in evening, the chemical entered the nearby slum area and gave out strong smell causing uneasiness to some of them,” senior police inspector Amar Desai said.

The slum dwellers reported the incident to Turbhe MIDC police following which they booked Mr Shaikh under section 285 of the IPC.