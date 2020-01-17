Scores gather to remember Rohith Vemula

More than 200 people gathered at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on Thursday to pay tribute to Rohith Vemula, the PhD student who committed suicide after allegedly facing caste discrimination at the University of Hyderabad in 2016.
The Joint Action Committee for Social Justice had organised the meet on the eve of his fourth death anniversary. Those who had gathered also touched upon the CAA and NRC, and candles in hands, recited the Faiz Ahmed Faiz poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’.
“The government’s policies of last several years have been against the marginalised, the weak, the minorities, farmers and tribals … Rohith has become a symbol of protests. He might not have thought that he will be an inspiration to others and the youth will rise up to fight,” said Father Frazer Mascarenhas, former principal of St. Xavier’s College.
