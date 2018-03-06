Scooter thief arrested on his eighth target, vehicles seized

Mumbai: The L.T. Marg police have arrested an alleged serial scooter thief with a novel modus operandi, which involved stalking his victims and preying on their absent-mindedness.

The accused, identified as Vipul Khandar (40), would prey upon women or senior citizens from Kalbadevi and nearby areas, who owned Honda Activa. Mr. Khandar would follow his victims when they would step out for grocery shopping or other such errands.

“He would pick out potential targets riding on Honda Activa at a low speed, and wait for the moment when they would forget their keys in the ignition while stepping away for a minute. He would steal the keys and melt into the crowd. He would then watch from afar as they called key makers and had duplicate keys made, after which he would follow them home,” police sub inspector Dattatrey Patil, L.T. Marg police station, said.

Mr. Patil said Mr. Khandar would then keep an eye on his targets’ residences and, in the early hours, would steal their Activa using the stolen keys.

He was arrested after the police saw a rise in the number of cases in their jurisdiction where Honda Activa were being stolen. The police identified Mr. Khandar on the basis of CCTV footage of the areas where the vehicles were stolen, and using the help of informants.

Mr. Khandar was arrested on the morning of February 28, allegedly in the act of stealing another scooter, which would have been his eighth over the last one month. “He led us to a warehouse in Grant Road, where he had parked the seven Activas he had stolen. He was planning to sell them soon,” Mr. Patil said.

Three of the seven scooters recovered were stolen from the jurisdiction of the V.P. Road police, while the four were stolen from the L.T. Marg police’s area.