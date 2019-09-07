Mumbai

Scoliosis screening for schoolchildren

Drive aims to cover two lakh children across country in two years

In a unique initiative, the Association of Spine Surgeons of India (ASSI) will screen nearly 10,000 schoolchildren in the city for scoliosis, the most common spine deformity among children.

Dr. Shankar Acharya, president-elect, ASSI, said, “Lack of awareness remains a major factor behind late detection. With the development of curvatures most often between 10 and 18 years, it is important that it is detected in early adolescence.” Other common deformities are lordosis and kyphosis.

Members of the ASSI task force will train medical officers and nurses and they will conduct the screenings at schools. The association aims to screen at least two lakh children across the country within two years.

Dr. H.S. Chhabra, president, ASSI, said, “The first phase will target schools in 14 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai, and will be extended to other cities. ASSI plans to launch an e-learning programme and a part of it will be on spinal deformities. Several apps such as scoliometer and angle meter are available for people to check for spinal deformities. The drive will create awareness among parents of the apps and their use.”

Dr. Chhabra said children suspected of having spinal deformities will be advised to pursue treatment with help from the task force members or a doctor. “We will try to arrange for treatment if any parent is unable to pay for it,” he said.

Collation of data during the screening will help experts study the prevalence of spine deformities and their prognosis. There is a paucity of studies and data on this subject in India.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2019 3:20:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/scoliosis-screening-for-schoolchildren/article29356587.ece

