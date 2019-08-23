Scolded for spilling water, teenager commits suicide

A teenage girl residing at Janata Nagar, Mankhurd, ended her life after a petty quarrel with her mother this week.

According to the police, the 13-year-old was found dead in her residence around 7.30 p.m. “The victim was mentally unstable and short-tempered. While doing some household chores on Monday, she spilled water on the floor. Her mother reprimanded her, asked her to mop up the spilled water, and then come upstairs for dinner. As she did not reach for dinner till long, her family stepped downstairs and found her dead,” Kishor Kharat, police inspector (crime), Mankhurd police station, said.

The police have filed a case under Section 174 of the Cr.PC.

Man ends life

The Mankhurd police registered another case in which Nitin Salvi (32) committed suicide after getting his medical reports that revealed him to be HIV positive. On Wednesday, he was found dead.