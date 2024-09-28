ADVERTISEMENT

Scolded for not studying, boy runs away from home; police launch probe

Published - September 28, 2024 10:53 am IST - Thane

The boy's parents scolded him for not studying, following which he left the house around 9 p.m. on Wednesday

A 16-year-old boy ran away from home at Shahad in Maharashtra's Thane district after his parents scolded him for not studying, police said on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

“The incident occurred on September 25,” they said.

"The boy's parents scolded him for not studying, following which he left the house around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. His parents carried out a frantic search for him for two days, but failed to find him," an official of Ulhasnagar police station said.

Based on the missing person's report filed by the parents, the police registered a case of kidnapping against an unidentified person, and efforts to trace the boy were on.

