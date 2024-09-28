Scolded for not studying, boy runs away from home; police launch probe

A 16-year-old boy ran away from home at Shahad in Maharashtra's Thane district after his parents scolded him for not studying, police said on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident occurred on September 25,” they said.

"The boy's parents scolded him for not studying, following which he left the house around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. His parents carried out a frantic search for him for two days, but failed to find him," an official of Ulhasnagar police station said.

Based on the missing person's report filed by the parents, the police registered a case of kidnapping against an unidentified person, and efforts to trace the boy were on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.