Mumbai

Scindia to head Congress poll panel for Maharashtra

Mumbai

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday announced a six-member screening committee for the upcoming State polls, which will be headed by former MP and senior leader from Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The other members of the committee include Rajasthan minister Harish Chaudhary, party MP from Tamil Nadu Manickam Tagore, AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge, State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and Congress Legislative Party leader in the State K.C. Padvi.

The committee will scrutinise the names of interested candidates coming from each Assembly constituency in the State and finalise the list of party candidates for the polls. The recommendations of the committee are considered important and generally accepted by the party high command.

Nov 28, 2019

