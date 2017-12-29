Schools unhappy with State’s move to raise quality of exams

Schools across the State have expressed unhappiness over the education department’s decision to raise the quality of Class XI exams.

Anil Deshmukh, president, Maharashtra Federation of Junior College Teachers’ Organisation, said over 40% of students across the State had failed to clear the unit tests after an upgraded system of examination was introduced this year. The education department had changed the exam pattern to equip students to perform well in national-level medical and engineering entrance exams.

Mr. Deshmukh said, “Many students will drop out if they fail to clear the Class XI exams this year. They would also prefer to take their Class XII exams privately.” Mr. Deshmukh, a physics professor at Sathye College in Vile Parle, said at an executive meeting held last week, teachers said they had noticed a sharp fall in the grades of Class XI students across the State. Mr. Deshmukh said, “The teachers claimed that in the new pattern, it was mandatory for students to answer all questions. This meant that they couldn’t afford to leave out any part of the syllabus.”

Mehak Gvalani, vice-principal, K.C. Junior College, said science students found the new pattern difficult. Ms. Gvalani said, “The old system encouraged rote learning, but the new one tests thorough knowledge of subjects. Students from vernacular mediums might find it difficult to cope with the new pattern. Why does the State want to prepare students for JEE and NEET? Let them cope up with basics first.”

However, Ashok Mahajan, general secretary, University of Mumbai College Principals’ Association, says the raising the standards of exams is a step in the righ direction. Mr. Mahajan says, “We must accept new standards and let go of old practices of studying just to pass exams. There is bound to be some friction whenever changes are introduced. In our college, students are adjusting to the new system and adapting well to it.” The Class XII exam pattern is scheduled to be changed from 2018-19.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Vinod Tawde refuted claims that the new exam format had perplexed students. Mr. Tawde said, “I have spoken to about 15 college principals on the new exam pattern, and they have told me that reports that Class XI students are failing to clear exams are untrue. People who run coaching centres are spreading such rumours as they do not like the new format.”