Schools to reopen for Classes V to VIII from January 27

Schools in Maharashtra will reopen for students of Classes V to VIII from January 27.
Minister for School Education Varsha Gaikwad said on Friday that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given the go-ahead and guidelines will be issued soon.
“The issue of restarting schools for Classes V to VIII was pending before the State government. We have now decided to open up the schools from January 27. We want to assure parents that all health guidelines will be followed before opening up the schools,” she added.
Ms. Gaikwad said RT-PCR tests of teachers and non-teaching staff will be conducted.
The State government has already announced the reopening of schools from Classes VIII to XII. As per data from the State Education Department, over 80% classes are functioning, except in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has postponed the reopening of schools from January 16 till its next order.
Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant last week said the government was planning to reopen colleges after January 20 and consultations with district administrations were on.
