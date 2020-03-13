Schools shut down, go on early spring breaks

To curb the spread of novel coronavirus, some top schools in the city on Thursday decided to suspend classes, while others said they would close early for their spring break.

South Mumbai’s Cathedral and John Connon School sent out a circular on Thursday saying that “the school has decided to enter a state of lockdown starting from [March 13 to March 31]. All classes and activities will be suspended and no extra classes in either curriculum will be held on our premises during this period”.

School principal Meera Isaacs said the only exceptions to this will be students appearing for the ICSE and ISC board exams and the IB Class XII mock exams. “Our IB Class XII calendar remains unaltered and the students are expected to follow the schedule already shared with parents,” she said.

The Utpal Shanghvi Global School cited the positive cases reported from the western suburbs as the reason to keep the school closed for two days as a “proactive precautionary measure”. The circular also said students will have homework coming their way through Skolaro, an online school information management software.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School and Oberoi International School said they are closing earlier than scheduled for their spring break, from Friday.

Rustomjee International School also declared an early summer break for Classes I to IX starting Friday. A circular from the school said, “With final exams being cancelled for Grades 1 to 8, grade promotion decision will be based on the average score of the previous exams conducted during the academic year. For Grade 9, we are working out the details of conducting the exams.”

Many educational institutions also cancelled events as a precaution. For instance, the Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research temporarily has deferred its convocation ceremony for autonomous programmes and other events.