Mumbai

Schools must reopen in June, says Thackeray

Long summer vacation: Most schools in the State ended their terms early in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Long summer vacation: Most schools in the State ended their terms early in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.   | Photo Credit: File photo

Education dept. officials told to explore online, offline options

Schools in Maharashtra must start their academic year in June, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday in a videoconference with Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad and Education Department officials.

Mr. Thackeray also directed that schools should open wherever possible with safety precautions and compliance with physical distancing norms, and at other places use of digital platforms could be explored.

“The novel coronavirus pandemic shouldn’t be a roadblock in the education of children. The academic year has to be started from June. Maharashtra should set an example before the rest of the country. Methods such as online, offline, or pre-loaded tablet can be explored. These options can be used in remote areas with problems of connectivity,” said Mr. Thackeray at the meeting also attended by eminent individuals from the field of education.

Mr Thackeray said that those schools which were used for institutional quarantine would be sanitised.

Ms. Gaikwad said the academic year starts on June 15 in some parts of the State, and on June 26 in Vidarbha. “We are in the process of preparing a standard operating procedure by consulting experts, parents, and officials. We have also made preparations to start using online, television, and radio for education purposes. All schools will also receive textbooks by June 15,” the minister said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 1:28:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/schools-must-reopen-in-june-says-thackeray/article31718491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY