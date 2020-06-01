Schools must reopen in June, says Thackeray

Schools in Maharashtra must start their academic year in June, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday in a videoconference with Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad and Education Department officials.

Mr. Thackeray also directed that schools should open wherever possible with safety precautions and compliance with physical distancing norms, and at other places use of digital platforms could be explored.

“The novel coronavirus pandemic shouldn’t be a roadblock in the education of children. The academic year has to be started from June. Maharashtra should set an example before the rest of the country. Methods such as online, offline, or pre-loaded tablet can be explored. These options can be used in remote areas with problems of connectivity,” said Mr. Thackeray at the meeting also attended by eminent individuals from the field of education.

Mr Thackeray said that those schools which were used for institutional quarantine would be sanitised.

Ms. Gaikwad said the academic year starts on June 15 in some parts of the State, and on June 26 in Vidarbha. “We are in the process of preparing a standard operating procedure by consulting experts, parents, and officials. We have also made preparations to start using online, television, and radio for education purposes. All schools will also receive textbooks by June 15,” the minister said.