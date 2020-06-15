Schools can open doors in areas with no cases

Mumbai

15 June 2020

In areas with COVID-19 cases, academic year to begin with online lessons; classes to have a staggered start from July

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday sanctioned the start of academic year 2020-21 for schools amid the lockdown. While schools in areas with COVID-19 cases will have to use online and digital platforms for lessons, those in rural areas with no cases in the last one month can open for students while following safety guidelines.

Lessons for Class IX, X and XII will start from July, for Class VI to VIII from August, and for Class III to V from September. The decision to start lessons for Class I and II will be taken by school management committees. The date for Class XI courses will be declared after Class X results are announced.

Mr. Thackeray, in a meeting with School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad and department officials, said teaching must begin irrespective of whether schools open or not.

The government has said online lessons should not be used for Class I and II students, who must instead be shown or made to hear educational programmes on television and radio. For students of Class III to V and Class VI to VIII, online sessions should be capped at one and two hours a day, respectively. For Class IX to XII, the time limit will be three hours per day.

School management committees will have to ensure safety of students through measures like operating schools in two shifts of maximum three hours each, arranging classes on odd and even days, making sure there is only one student on a bench and only 20 to 30 students in a classroom, and preventing crowding while students are dropped off and picked up.

In rural areas where the government has allowed schools to open, the gram panchayat will be responsible for sanitisation of premises. Teachers, if coming from outside, will have to undergo medical check-ups, and students will be provided masks, sanitiser and soap. Parents have been advised not to send their children to school if they are unwell.