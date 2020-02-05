Schoolchildren cut through smoke, ask about tobacco use

Students from government and municipal schools came together for an unusual event on Tuesday — to ask questions on the harm tobacco causes. Their mentors: bureaucrats from various government departments.

The event marked the 14th Balparishad, a convention of select bal panchayats from government and municipal schools, and was held at N.M. Joshi Municipal School in Currey Road. Bal panchayats are governing bodies in every school constituting students.

The Salaam Bombay Foundation organised the event, titled ‘Collaboration for a Healthier Generation’. It covered topics like general nutrition, tobacco-free school policies, the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, food and health policies and prohibition on direct and indirect advertisements. The 300 students, from Classes VI to IX, were from 268 schools in the city.

There is a direct link between tobacco consumption and nutrition, said Tshering D. Bhutia, vice president, Preventive Health and Nutrition Programme, Salaam Bombay Foundation.

“Children who are not receiving complete nutrition have a lot of chemical reactions that can lead them to becoming addicted to something. I am not saying they will get addicted to tobacco per se but since tobacco is cheaper, it is more accessible,” Mr. Bhutia said.

Officials at the event included senior police inspector Sandesh Rewale from the Anti Human Trafficking Cell, Joint Commissioner Sailesh Adhav from the Food and Drug Administration, deputy director Krishna Methekar from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, and assistant education officer Ranjana Rao from the State Education Department. They were joined by executive health officer Dr. Arun Nakhwa from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and journalist Suvarna Joshi.

Sohel Khan, a Class IX student and bal panchayat leader of Sahakar Nagar municipal school, said the opportunity to interact directly with officials was a step towards bringing about change in society. “Tobacco should directly be banned. The children present here today will in a way spread awareness of the harmful effects of tobacco in their circles and help in spreading the word,” he said.

The students raised questions that dealt with the tobacco-free school policy in schools and its effectiveness, how can it be enforced better, and the role that commercials play in attracting impressionable minds towards addictive substances like tobacco. They also asked about other issues surrounding education, including the mid-day meal policy.

“To not consume tobacco should be an individual decision. It should start with us not exposing ourselves to such advertisements. Even when superstars take part in promoting products like pan masala or tobacco, they should be conscious that they are selling their individual personalities, which will in turn impact their massive fan following to take up such habits,” Ms. Joshi said.