School van catches fire in Panvel, none hurt

Two students and a school van driver had a narrow escape on Tuesday morning when their vehicle caught fire near Palaspa in Panvel.

The driver, identified as Akash Talikoti, suspected that there was a spark in the vehicle around 6.30 a.m. and made the two students, one each from Class V and VI, get out of the vehicle before it was gutted.

Senior police inspector Abhijit Mohite, Panvel traffic police, said. “The driver was on his way to drop the students to DAV school when the incident occurred. He later made alternative arrangements for the students. The van had complied with all rules and the documents were also in place.” He said that the driver had doused the blaze using the extinguisher kept in the van. Later, the fire brigade reached the spot. The cause for the fire is not known yet, Mr. Mohite said.