School-time lovers from Kanpur held for man’s murder in Panvel

A 20-year-old woman and her school-time lover, both hailing from Kanpur, have been arrested for killing her husband in Panvel.

According to the Panvel City police, Preeti Hariomsingh Rathod and Gauravsingh Sanjeev Gaur (22) had planned the murder in Kanpur and executed it on the first day the trio reached Navi Mumbai.

Ms. Rathod and Ms. Gaur had been a a relationship for the last seven years since she was in Class IX. As Mr. Gaur had failed in Class X, and is from a different caste, the duo were afraid to tell their family members about their relationship.

Sunil Tarmale, police sub-inspector, Panvel City police station, said they feared that society would never accept their relationship, and hence planned that they would elope after she gets married. “The accused planned to bring her husband to Navi Mumbai on the pretext of job, kill him on the first day, and then run away so that they are never caught.”

Accordingly, Ms. Rathod got married to Hariomsingh Kailasnarayan Rathod (30) in May. Ms. Rathod started fighting with her in-laws to create such an atmosphere that Mr. Rathod agrees to shift from Kanpur.

“She convinced Mr. Rathod to relocate to Delhi. At Kanpur railway station, she introduced Mr. Gaur as her friend’s brother and said he was working in Navi Mumbai and could help him get a job there. Mr. Rathod agreed to come to Navi Mumbai instead of Delhi, and the trio reached Panvel on Monday morning,” Mr. Tarmale said.

Mr. Gaur had previously worked in Panvel and was well versed with the locations. He took the husband and wife to Rupali Ramesh Mokal chawl at Palaspe and rented room number 82. On Monday afternoon, after having lunch, Mr. Rathod went to sleep. Ms. Rathod then smothered her husband with a pillow while Mr. Gaur slit his throat.

“The accused had planned to flee as no one knew them in the area. But during the murder, the victim shouted and hence the neighbours were alerted and called the police control room. When we reached the spot, Mr. Gaur made up a story of suicide by slitting his own throat, which clearly seemed to be a lie. On interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and we arrested them on Monday night,” Mr. Tarmale said.

The accused were presented before the Panvel court on Tuesday, and remanded in police custody till July 27.