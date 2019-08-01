Mumbai school students win 5 medals at global math Olympiad

A team of Indian high school students who won five medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), including a gold after a seven-year gap, were felicitated in the city last week.

At the Olympiad held in Bath in the United Kingdom, the Indian squad, who faced contestants from 112 competing countries, finished at the 15th place with an overall score of 156 points. Teams from U.S. and China took the joint first place with 227 points. India stood first among the Commonwealth countries.

From the Indian contingent, Pranjal Srivastava won a gold medal, while Ritam Nag, Anubhab Ghosal, Bhavya Agarwalla and Ojas Mittal won silver medals. Soumil Aggarwal received an honourable mention.

The team was picked to represent India after going through a strenuous process, which included several tests and training. Altogether 30 students from among 1,50,000 who applied, went through a month-long training at the Homi Bhabha Centre For Science Education in Mankhurd. An olympiad-level test was conducted at the end of the training, leading to the selection of the final six.

“This is a huge win for India. India has finally won a bar of gold after a drought of seven years,” said Dr. V.M. Sholapurkar, the deputy leader of the team.

He also praised the team for keeping their composure on the day before the competition and said it was one of the most confident teams he has mentored.

“I do not feel any pressure. This win only motivates me to improve myself,” said Pranjal, who has had a chance to represent India in the IMO three times earlier. He is the only member of the team who was able to present a solution to problem no.3, which belonged to the ‘toughest’ category. All the silver medalists stand a chance to represent India one more time.

The team members plan to pursue a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the Chennai Mathematical Institute or Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

On the future of mathematics in India, Anubhab said, “The country is moving on from the JEE culture. Students are more open to exploring different career options. I see some prestigious mathematics institutions in the country that are on par with foreign universities.”

Dr. Sholapurkar had a similar response. “The industrial application of mathematics is immense. We can all agree that India is not doing as badly as one would imagine in the field of mathematics education. IIT Bombay recently launched a bachelor’s course in mathematics. The Olympiad movement has taken off. Ex-medalists are volunteering to train these students. PhDs are coming back to India to teach in premier institutions,” he said.

Another win for India at the Olympiad was that Anant Mugdal proposed the last question of the set. This is the first time ever that a problem proposed by India was selected. Mr. Mudgal is an IMO veteran and has, in the past, won one silver and two bronze medals along with an honourable mention.

Subsequently, Ojas was honoured for providing a solution to a problem that was way easier than the answer-solution.

The team aims at maximising the Indian participation at many such competitions. Their next focus is preparing a team for the Romanian Master of Mathematics and Sciences competition that will tentatively be held in April 2020.

“About 20-30% of participants in such competitions are girls. It is very disheartening. To encourage girls to participate, we have started mentoring a team for European Girls Mathematical Olympiad since 2015. We wish to see more girl participants in future,” said Dr. C.R. Pranesachar, the lead mentor of the team.

Overall, the experience was an enjoyable one for the team. “We got to attend a lecture by Sir Andrew John Wiles at Oxford University. It was an unforgettable experience,” said Soumil.

Bhavya Agrawalla also won a badminton championship that was held at the event, where he beat participants from 30 countries. “We also played a lot of card games and mafia games with fellow participants. We got time to chat and interact with students from many countries. Everyone was humble and very friendly,” said Ritam.