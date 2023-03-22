Scheme for disputed villages: Maharashtra Opposition questions State govt.’s silence over Karnataka’s move to block funds

March 22, 2023 04:13 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - Mumbai

Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC, on Tuesday questioned the silence of the State government over the neighbouring Karnataka government’s move to block the health scheme for the 865 disputed border villages with a significant Marathi population.

Mr. Danve said the Karnataka government was stopping funds worth ₹54 crore allocated by the Maharashtra government for extending health benefits to Marathi people living in the border villages.

Recently, the Maharashtra government had decided to implement its Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana (MJPJAY) health guarantee scheme in all the 865 disputed villages falling under the jurisdiction of Karnataka, which would bring an additional ₹54-crore burden to the State exchequer to the existing ₹1,400-crore scheme.

“The BJP is in power in Karnataka, yet no one here in Maharashtra is objecting to this move. The funds are meant for extending health benefits. It is highly condemnable,” Mr. Danve said in the Upper House.

Karnataka’s response

Following the Shinde-Fadnavis government’s announcement extending the scheme to the disputed villages, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government would take measures to stop the Maharashtra government from offering its health insurance scheme to the villages.

On Tuesday, the ruling party legislators objected to Mr. Danve’s remarks and started arguing loudly over the issue.

Amid uproar, Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes as a protest against the Karnataka government’s act of blocking the funds.

“To mark the protest against the Karnataka government’s act of blocking the funds, I adjourn the Council for 10 minutes; the Opposition leaders have, however, behaved irresponsibly and immaturely,” she said.

Maharashtra has been claiming the administrative rights over the 865 villages in Bidar, Belagavi, Karwar (Uttara Kannada) and Kalaburagi districts of Karnataka, since 1966.