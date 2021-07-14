Scaffolding collapses in Nerul; 10 labourers hurt

Navi Mumbai

14 July 2021 23:42 IST

They fell off 14-storey residential building

Ten labourers, working on water proofing and painting a 14-storey residential building in Nerul, sustained injuries on Wednesday after the scaffolding they were standing on collapsed.

“Of the 10 workers, two were on the 14th floor of Shailesh Towers in Sector 19 and sustained serious head injuries. They have internal bleeding. Three labourers have been discharged after primary treatment,” senior police inspector Shyam Shinde from Nerul police station said.

The police said the seriously injured have been identified as Riyad Ali (40) and Mohammad Mukhtar (24). All 10 workers were employees of Swaraj Construction based in Kandivli.

Contractor booked

The police have booked the contractor, Santosh Ramkote, for not providing the labourers with adequate safety equipment.