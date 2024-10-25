ADVERTISEMENT

SC rejects CBI plea against Bombay HC order quashing LOCs against actor Rhea Chakraborty, kin

Published - October 25, 2024 05:07 pm IST - New Delhi

A Bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan termed the plea of probe agency as “frivolous” while trashing it

PTI

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik leave after a fresh round of questioning by ED in connection with a probe in a money laundering case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 25, 2024) dismissed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea challenging a Bombay High Court order that quashed the look out circulars (LOC) issued against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A Bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan termed the plea of probe agency as “frivolous” while trashing it.

The Bombay High Court had on February 22 quashed the LOCs issued against Chakraborty and her brother Showik and their parents — Indrajit and Sandhya. The LOCs were issued against them in 2020.

Mr. Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

While the Mumbai police registered an accidental death report and started a probe into the case, Mr. Rajput's father had in July 2020 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police, alleging the actor's purported girlfriend Ms. Chakraborty and her family members had abetted his suicide.

The case was later transferred to the CBI, which has been investigating it.

In 2020, both Ms. Rhea and Mr. Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case related to Mr. Rajput but were granted bail later.

