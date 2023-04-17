ADVERTISEMENT

SC penalises Mumbai Metro for felling of trees in Aarey forest beyond permission

April 17, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - New Delhi

A Bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said it was improper on Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s part to move the tree authority for felling of any trees in excess of 84

PTI

Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest in Mumbai, on July 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Observing that the Mumbai Metro has made an attempt to overreach the court's jurisdiction, the Supreme Court on April 17 directed it to pay ₹10 lakh fine within two weeks for felling of trees in Aarey forest beyond permission.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala said it was improper on Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (MMRCL) part to move the tree authority for felling of any trees in excess of 84.

Also read: Aarey metro car shed | SC allows Mumbai Metro to pursue case to fell 84 trees

The top court, however, permitted the company to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest, saying a stay on tree felling would lead to the public project being brought to a standstill which is not desirable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"MMRCL within a period of two weeks should provide an amount of ₹10 lakh to the conservator of forests. The conservator shall ensure that all afforestation which has been directed is completed," the Bench said.

"We request the director of IIT Bombay to depute a team for the purpose of verifying compliance. A report should be submitted to this court in three weeks," it added.

The apex court had in 2019 taken suo motu cognisance of a letter petition addressed to the Chief Justice of India by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the felling of trees in the colony.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US