SC collegium recommends 13 names for appointment as Bombay HC judges

The Supreme Court collegium on Friday recommended appointment of nine advocates and elevation of four judicial officers as judges of the Bombay High Court.

The three-judge Supreme Court collegium, which held its meeting on Friday comprised of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices N.V. Ramana and R.F. Nariman and recommended appointment of nine advocates as judges of the High Court.

The nine advocates are: Aruna S. pai, Shailesh P. Brahme, Kamal R. Khata, Sharmila U. Deshmukh, Amira Abdul Razaq, Sandeep V. Marne, Sandeep H. Parikh, Somasekhar Sundaresan and Mahendra M. Nerlikar.

The judicial officers, whose elevation has been recommended by the collegium are - Rajesh N. Laddha, Sanjay G. Mehare, G.A. Sanap and S.G. Dige.

The sanctioned strength of judges at the Bombay High Court is 94 and more than 30 seats are vacant.