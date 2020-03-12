Satara man tries to rob ATM in Kalamboli, held

Navi Mumbai

20-year-old came to city in search of job

The police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Satara, who tried to break open an ATM in Kalamboli.

Roshan Modak, a Class XII graduate, had come to Navi Mumbai two months ago in search of a job and was staying at his friend’s house at Chaudhary Chawl in Kalamboli. Unable to find a job, he started trying to break open ATM machines.

At 1.15 a.m. on Tuesday, a police constable, alerted by the ATM siren during night patrol, spotted a man breaking the ATM machine of Induslnd Bank near Varun Bar. The constable alerted the police station and called for reinforcements, but Mr. Modak fled after the siren went off. An hour later, he was nabbed from a nearby lane.

“We have procured CCTV camera footage and confirmed the accused’s identity. He also confessed to previously attempting to rob an ATM beside Panvel RTO office on January 25. We had found CCTV footage of that case as well and were on the look out for the accused when he was nabbed,” senior police inspector Satish Gaikwad said. According to the police, in both attempts, Mr. Modak broke the machine using a screwdriver but could not take any cash due to the siren.

“Every bank should take precautions and have sirens at the ATM. Mostly in such cases, we end up taking suo motu cognisance as bank officials keep delaying the process, citing reasons such as approval from head office or unavailability of manager. We will soon hold a meeting with them to encourage them to be more proactive,” Mr. Gaikwad said.