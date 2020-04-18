Sassoon hospital staff protest dean’s transfer

A day after Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, dean of the city’s Sassoon General Hospital, was transferred by the State government, resident doctors and other staffers questioned the decision to shift a senior doctor heading a vital COVID-19 treatment centre in the midst of a pandemic.

On Friday morning, about 400 resident doctors at Sassoon and BJ Medical College and Hospital, affiliated to the Medical Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), along with Class III and IV workers, took out a symbolic protest wearing black arm bands and urged the State government to reconsider its decision. The police soon reached the premises to ensure that the hospital functioned smoothly.

The resident doctors also alleged that certain politicians were spreading misinformation about negligence by authorities at Sassoon Hospital and Dr. Chandanwale’s handling of the pandemic after over 35 of the 47 COVID-19 deaths in Pune city occurred at the hospital.

A MARD committee member said, “While some persons have insinuated ‘negligence’ on the part of the former dean, in reality, most of the patients who come here are already in the terminal stage. Dr. Chandanwale, who had been at the helm of Sassoon’s affairs for nearly a decade, had a unique rapport with all staff members — from senior doctors to ward boys. He used to stay till late at night and personally go on rounds. His leadership was inspirational. So what was the objective behind replacing him at this crucial stage?”

Another MARD doctor said Sassoon was perhaps the only hospital where all other services, including OPD and emergency, are functioning at a time when private hospitals have downed shutters because of the pandemic. The doctor said, “We have seen how hard Dr. Chandanwale has been working. If the government is rewarding him in this way then it will affect the morale of the staff.”

Later, MARD representatives held a meeting with the Pune Divisional Commissioner and the District Collector to voice their reservations. In a press release, MARD doctors condemned the abrupt transfer and also termed rumours of resident doctors going on strike “utterly false”.

Congress leader Arvind Shinde had held the hospital administration under Dr. Chandanwale responsible for the high mortality rate in Sassoon Hospital as opposed to the situation in Naidu Hospital, where several patients had recovered and were discharged.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 10, Mr. Shinde had complained of the alleged carelessness of the hospital staff. while detailing cases where guidelines issued by the State Health Department on the disposal of deceased patients due to COVID-19 had been flouted by hospital staff. “In one case, the body of a deceased patient who was a resident in the city’s Yerwada area was handed over to his relatives without the hospital bothering to wait for the results of the throat swab sample. When the tests results arrived, the patient had tested positive. It was then that the kin of the deceased had to be quarantined,” said Mr. Shinde. remarking that such incidents smacked of sheer negligence on Dr. Chandanwale’s part.

He said in another case, the body of the deceased was not wrapped properly while being taken to the crematorium. “The point here is why was not Sassoon Hospital adequately prepared to tackle the crisis before the lockdown was announced. They did not even have ambulances of their own. Why were available funds not being utilised and why did it take so long for the former dean to take charge of the dedicated COVID-19 building, which became operational only recently?” said Mr. Shinde.