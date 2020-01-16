Sanjay Raut withdraws his remark against Indira Gandhi

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday withdrew his controversial comments wherein, he claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi met gangster Karim Lala in Mumbai.
“If someone feels my statement hurt Indira Gandhi’s image, or someone’s feelings, I take it back,” Mr. Raut said.
“In the past, I have taken her (Gandhi’s) side and argued with people who tried to malign her image. In such cases, some Congress leaders had remained silent,” the Rajya Sabha member said. During an interview to the Lokmat media group at its award function in Pune, Mr. Raut claimed, “Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala in Pydhonie (in south Mumbai).”
Congress leaders Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday morning asked Mr. Raut to withdraw his ill-informed remarks.
