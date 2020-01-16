Mumbai

Sanjay Raut withdraws his remark against Indira Gandhi

File photo of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

File photo of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Congress leaders Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam had asked Sanjay Raut to withdraw his ill-informed remarks

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday withdrew his controversial comments wherein, he claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi met gangster Karim Lala in Mumbai.

“If someone feels my statement hurt Indira Gandhi’s image, or someone’s feelings, I take it back,” Mr. Raut said.

“In the past, I have taken her (Gandhi’s) side and argued with people who tried to malign her image. In such cases, some Congress leaders had remained silent,” the Rajya Sabha member said. During an interview to the Lokmat media group at its award function in Pune, Mr. Raut claimed, “Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala in Pydhonie (in south Mumbai).”

Congress leaders Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday morning asked Mr. Raut to withdraw his ill-informed remarks.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
national politics
Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 2:26:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/sanjay-raut-withdraws-his-remark-on-indira-gandhi/article30574952.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY