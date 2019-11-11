Sanjay Raut refers to Hitler, accuses Fadnavis of playing politics of fear

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and accused him of playing politics of fear, while making a reference to German dictator Adolf Hitler, in the backdrop of logjam over government formation in the State.

Without naming Mr. Fadnavis, Mr. Raut, in a fresh attack on the BJP leader amid the ongoing war of words between the saffron allies, said, “When ways of threatening and seeking political support don’t work, it is time to accept that Hitler is dead and the looming clouds of slavery have disappeared.”

In his column Rokhthok in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, he said Mr. Fadnavis, despite being blessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become Chief Minister for the second time, has not been able to assume the top post. “He could not take oath because BJP chief Amit Shah has remained aloof from developments in the State,” Mr. Raut said.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member Assembly is 145.

However, since the poll results were announced on October 24, both the parties have been bickering over the CM’s post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.

Mr. Raut said even 15 days after the results were announced, Mr. Fadnavis could not take oath as the CM. “The BJP’s biggest ally Sena not ready to speak to the outgoing CM is the biggest defeat (of the BJP). This time, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will decide the next CM of Maharashtra.”

NCP president Sharad Pawar and many Congress leaders have communicated to their party chief Sonia Gandhi that their priority is to have a “non-BJP” CM, the Rajya Sabha member said in the Marathi publication.

“Everyone wants to end the politics of revenge, subservience, and playing dirty tricks,” Mr. Raut said.

“Those who used to threaten others with their power are now scared,” he said.