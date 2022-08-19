Sanjay Raut pleads “not guilty” in BJP leader’s wife case

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pleaded "not guilty" on Thursday before a magistrate on a defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's wife.

Mr. Raut currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail in a money laundering case for alleged involvement in redeveloping a chawl was produced via video conferencing. Metropolitan Magistrate P.L. Mokashi adjourned the matter to September 19.

On July 8, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate issued a bailable warrant against Mr. Raut as he had failed to appear before the court. However, the court cancelled the warrant when he appeared on July 14 and furnished a personal bond of ₹15,000.

Compensation sought

The complaint against him was filed under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code by Professor Medha Somaiya who teaches in a college affiliated to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. She also filed a civil suit of ₹100 crore and asked that Mr. Raut either be ordered to pay or deposit the amount in the Chief Minister's relief fund as damages.

She refuted the allegations made by the Member of Parliament of the couple being involved in a scam of ₹100 crore by misusing the funds collected to build toilets in the Mira Bhayandar area through Ms. Somaiya's non-governmental organisation.

Ms. Somaiya also filed a defamation suit against Mr. Raut before High Court seeking an apology to her and a retraction of the allegations and accusation made in defamatory articles/materials published in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece newspaper, Saamna. Ms. Medha Somaiya's plea said that on April 12, 2022, she came across a newspaper article in the daily newspaper published by Saamna accusing her of a "toilet scam". She said Mr. Raut had made these allegations without any proof to malign her image.