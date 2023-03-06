Sanjay Raut likens ED and CBI raids to ‘weapons’ used by al-Qaeda and Taliban

March 06, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on March 6 compared raids by the Central agencies with those by al-Qaeda and the Taliban who use weapons to attack their opponents.

“This government is using weapons like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation to eliminate its opponents, similar to how al-Qaeda and Taliban take up weapons in their hands to eliminate their opponents,” he said. His statement came a day after leaders of nine political parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP, BRS and the NCP, wrote a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging ‘blatant misuse’ of Central probe agencies.

He alleged that the way they [the Central Government] are ‘terrorising’ its opponents by ED and CBI raids is “more than fascism and not democratic”.

That is the reason why nine leaders of main Opposition parties wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi and put this matter in front of him, he said.

“The raids are happening on his [Mr. Modi’s] orders, so it is natural that he is already aware, and there was no need for that joint letter,” he said.