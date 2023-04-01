ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjay Raut gets death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

April 01, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - Mumbai

Earlier, a threat was also received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan stating that he will "end up like Sidhu Moose Wala" by the gang.

ANI

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut has allegedly received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. | file photo | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut has allegedly received a death threat message from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Mumbai Police said on Saturday.

Mr. Raut has filed a written complaint in this regard and an investigation into the matter is underway, the police said. "Sanjay Raut received death threats stating that he will meet Sidhu Moose Wala's fate. He got the threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message said that if you met in Delhi, will kill you with AK 47. He wrote a letter to the police complaining about the matter," the police said.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on received threatening letter, said this is not the first time | Video Credit: ANI

The police are trying to trace the number from which Mr. Raut received the threat message. Earlier, a threat was also received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan stating that he will "end up like Sidhu Moose Wala". The accused, Dhakad Ram who is a resident of Luni in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, was arrested and handed over to Mumbai Police.

Also read: How Lawrence Bishnoi fell on the wrong side of the law 

"In the case registered in Bandra police station of threats to kill Salman Khan via email, the Mumbai police team and Luni police team in joint action caught Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district," Luni Police Station Officer, Jodhpur Ishwar Chand Pareek had told ANI earlier.

Last week, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office. Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC.

Mr. Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. The Maharashtra state government took this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier.

