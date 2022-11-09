Sanjay Raut bail | ‘Fight against injustice will continue:’ Aaditya Thackeray

“Sanjay Raut stood his ground and did not run away like a coward,” said Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leaders in the Uddhav Thackeray camp hailed the bail granted to MP Sanjay Raut in a 2018 chawl redevelopment case related to irregularities, with MLA Aaditya Thackeray stating that the fight against “injustice” of the ruling government would continue.

“Sanjay Raut stood his ground and did not run away like a coward,” said Mr. Thackeray. “He is a fiercely loyal Shiv Sainik. Our fight against injustice of the ruling government (Shinde -Fadnavis govt) will continue.”

Mr. Raut will be released from Arthur Road Jail in a bail plea filed on September 7 contending allegations against him. He was arrested on August 1 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations of money laundering and irregularities pertaining to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in Mumbai’s Goregaon.

“Sanjay Raut, the tiger of our party, is an exemplar of loyalty and honour to one’s party and one’s leader,” said Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai.

“He never bowed to pressure despite languishing in jail for 100 days. There has been a pattern wherein central agencies are unleashed against anyone who speaks out against the BJP agencies. The BJP’s leaders then give threats of jail to that dissenting leader who is forced to join the BJP. But Mr. Raut did not seek any such asylum and we are proud of him.”

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant praised Mr. Raut’s loyalty. “Sanjay Raut’s bail ahead of the Maharashtra civic polls will be a major boost to the Sena (Uddhav Thackeray camp). His sacrifice and loyalty to the party should be an example to all,” said Mr. Sawant.

The case dates to March 2018 when a First Information Report was registered under the provision of PMLA against M/s Guru Ashish Construction, Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited’s (HDIL) promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan on basis of complaint filed by an executive engineer of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development (MHADA). According to the ED, M/s Guru Ashish Construction was entrusted with the development of Patra chawl project for rehabilitation of 672 tenants in 47 acres of land. During the relevant time, the Wadhawan brothers and Pravin Raut were the directors of M/s Guru Ashish Construction.

As per the agreement, the developer was to provide flats to the tenants and develop flats for MHADA and thereafter the remaining area was to be sold by the developer. The ED however alleged that the directors of M/s Guru Ashish Constructions misled MHADA and managed to sell the floor space index to nine developers and collected approximately ₹901.79 crore without constructing the rehab portion for 672 displaced tenants and MHADA portion.