Sanjay Dutt shows support to Aaditya

Actor Sanjay Dutt has shown his support to Aaditya Thackeray in the Assembly elections by releasing a video message for him, calling him his “younger brother.” Meanwhile, his sister Priya Dutt is busy campaigning for Congress candidates.

In the video, Mr. Dutt says, “Aaditya Thackeray is like a younger brother to me, he comes from a fantastic lineage of Balasaheb Thackeray, who supported me and my family so much; he was like a father to me, I can never forget that. Uddhav bhai is the same. And I wish Aaditya all the very best. I hope he wins with a big margin because we need young and dynamic leaders in the country,” he said.

The video was shared by Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal, along with another video of actor Ravi Kishan giving his best wishes to Mr. Thackeray, calling him a young leader.

Mr. Thackeray will face the Nationalist Congress Party’s Suresh Mane in Worli.

