Sanjay Bhatia appointed State Upa-Lokayukta

Retired IAS officer and former Mumbai Port Trust chairman Sanjay Bhatia was on Friday sworn in as the Upa-Lokayutka of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra and Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to Mr. Bhatia in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan

Mr. Bhatia is credited with developing surplus port trust land as a recreation zone for space-starved Mumbaikars. Besides positioning the Mumbai Port Trust as an international cruise terminal, he planned floating hotels and a marina on the eastern sea front.

Mr. Bhatia, a mechanical engineer with an MBA from Southern Cross University, Australia, is a Maharashtra cadre IAS officer of the 1985 batch. He held the rank of Chief Secretary of the State and Secretary in the Centre before retirement.

He has 35 years of experience serving various senior levels of the State and Central governments. Till July-end, he served as chairman of the Mumbai Port Trust for four years. He was also the chairman of the Indian Ports Association.

Mr. Bhatia has held a number of important portfolios in the government like Vice Chairman & Managing Director, CIDCO (Development of New towns, Airport, METRO); Commissioner, Sales Tax; Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co.; Director, Heavy Industries, Central government; Collector, Gadchiroli; and CEO, ZP, Solapur.

He has been credited with bringing transparency, reforms in management, and HR development in all these organisations. He has been honoured with the Ananya award for fighting corruption, e-governance awards, Rajiv Gandhi Gatiman Prashashan award, Maha Shilpkar award, and Traveller Today’s award for contribution to the development of cruise tourism in India.

The Lokayukta is an independent statutory functionary with the authority to investigate and make recommendations to redress and rectify any injustice done to a person through maladministration. The officer can also investigate and make recommendations in complaints of allegations involving abuse of position and corruption against public servants.

The functions, powers and jurisdiction of the Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta are laid down in the Maharashtra Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayuktas Act, 1971. The post is free from executive influence or interference and functions as a watchdog.