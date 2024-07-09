ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan residence firing case: Mumbai cops file chargesheet against 9 accused

Published - July 09, 2024 09:37 am IST - Mumbai

The chargesheet included various investigation documents incorporated in three volumes

PTI

Bollywood actor Salman Khan. | Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai Police on July 8 filed a charge sheet in a special court against six arrested accused and three wanted persons, including jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1,735-page charge sheet was filed by the crime branch in a special MCOC court. It included various investigation documents incorporated in three volumes, an official said.

The evidence includes statements of 46 witnesses and statements of witnesses under section 164 of CrPC recorded before the magistrate, he said.

The confessional statements under the MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act, a total of 22 panchanamas, and technical evidence are also part of the charge sheet documents, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two motorcycle-borne men fired five rounds outside Mr. Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra in the early hours of April 14.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US