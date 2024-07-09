Salman Khan residence firing case: Mumbai cops file chargesheet against 9 accused

Mumbai Police on July 8 filed a charge sheet in a special court against six arrested accused and three wanted persons, including jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra in April.

The 1,735-page charge sheet was filed by the crime branch in a special MCOC court. It included various investigation documents incorporated in three volumes, an official said.

The evidence includes statements of 46 witnesses and statements of witnesses under section 164 of CrPC recorded before the magistrate, he said.

The confessional statements under the MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act, a total of 22 panchanamas, and technical evidence are also part of the charge sheet documents, he said.

Two motorcycle-borne men fired five rounds outside Mr. Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra in the early hours of April 14.