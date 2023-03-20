ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan receives threat email; Mumbai cops file FIR against Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar

March 20, 2023 09:52 am | Updated 09:52 am IST - Mumbai

Mr. Bishnoi, currently lodged in the Bathinda jail, and Goldy Brar are accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case

PTI

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person after an e-mail threatening actor Salman Khan was received at his office in the city, an official said. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person after an e-mail threatening actor Salman Khan was received at his office in the city, an official said.

The sender of the e-mail, written in Hindi, said: “Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) wanted to talk with Salman Khan face to face to close the matter”, adding, “Agli baar, jhatka dekhne ko milega (You’ll see something shocking)“.

Apart from Mr. Bishnoi and Mr. Brar, the First Information Report, which was registered on Saturday, names one Rohit, the official said on Sunday.

Mr. Bishnoi, currently lodged in the Bathinda jail, and Goldy Brar are accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint was lodged with Bandra Police by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of Khan and runs an artist management company.

When Mr. Gunjalkar was present in Mr. Khan's office in Galaxy Apartment on Saturday afternoon, he noticed an email had come from the ID "Rohit Garg", the official said quoting the FIR.

The e-mail stated Salman Khan must have seen the interview given recently to a news channel by Lawrence Bishnoi, and if not, he should see it. Addressing Mr. Gunjalkar, it said if Mr. Khan wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with Goldy bhai, adding "there is still time but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega".

The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy), 506-II (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) under the Indian Penal Code.

An interview with Mr. Bishnoi was broadcast recently by a private news channel.

Notably, in June 2022, an unidentified person had threatened Salman Khan via a handwritten note.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US