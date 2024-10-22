Salman Khan house firing: Accused intended to kill Salman Khan, says court

The shooters held for firing outside actor Salman Khan’s house did so with the “intention or knowledge” to kill him on the instigation of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol, a Mumbai court said while denying bail to an accused in the case.

B.D. Shelke, special judge for cases under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), had denied bail to shooter Vicky Gupta on October 18. The reasoned order was made available on Monday (October 21, 2024).

Gupta and his associate Sagar Pal had fired near the actor’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra West on April 14 morning.

In the order, Judge Shelke said the FIR clearly demonstrates that two persons came on a motorcycle, with the pillion rider firing gunshots at the first floor of Mr. Khan’s house.

“The statement of the victim [Mr. Khan] demonstrates that he being a celebrity, there are many fans of him from society and he used to come to the gallery on the first floor of his house to greet them. Even in the early morning he used to stay in the gallery on the first floor of his house,” the court said.

Mr. Khan’s statement and the contents of the FIR at this stage indicate “the shots were fired in the direction of his place of use in his house”, the court said in its order.

The order stated that the transcript of a call recording between Gupta and wanted accused Anmol Bishnoi has been placed on record by the prosecution. “It shows that on instigation and as per directions of Anmol, accused number 1 [Gupta] and 2 [Sagar Pal] have committed these acts,” the court said.

Lawrence Bishnoi has been shown as wanted accused in the chargesheet filed by the police. The special judge underlined that the most important prima facie evidence while deciding bail is the confessional statement of the accused.

