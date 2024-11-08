 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salman Khan gets another threat; message sent to Mumbai traffic police helpline

In the past few weeks, the traffic police helpline has received many threat messages for Salman Khan.

Updated - November 08, 2024 12:56 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File picture of actor Salman Khan

File picture of actor Salman Khan | Photo Credit: PTI

Another threat has been issued to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, with the sender demanding ₹5 crore on “behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang”, officials said on Friday (November 8, 2024).

The threat message was sent to Mumbai traffic police’s WhatsApp helpline on Thursday night, an official said.

‘Kasam khuda ki...’: Salman Khan alludes to death threats on ‘Bigg Boss 18’

The sender of the message threatened the actor and demanded ₹5 crore, claiming it was being made on behalf of the Bishnoi gang. Besides, the individual also threatened the lyricist of the song ‘Main Sikandar Hoon’, the official said.

On a complaint by traffic officials, the Worli police have registered a case and launched a probe, he said.

In the past few weeks, the traffic police helpline has received many threat messages for Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat, extortion case filed; Mumbai police summon Raipur man

Mr. Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. While Bishnoi himself is lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail in cases including attempted murder and extortion, suspected members of his gang opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April.

Weeks after that, Navi Mumbai Police claimed to have uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Mr. Khan while on his way to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

Published - November 08, 2024 12:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.