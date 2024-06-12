Salman and Arbaaz Khan’s statements taken in firing case

Actor Salman Khan woke up to gunshot sounds and was alerted by guards to the firing incident outside his residence at the crack of dawn on April 14, a police source said. The official added that Mr. Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan recorded their statements with the Mumbai Police on the incident at Bandra on June 4.

Both the Bollywood actors visited the local police station to record their versions of the alleged crime and to report on the threat Mr. Salman Khan is constantly under. It took an hour for Mr. Arbaaz Khan and two hours for Mr. Salman Khan to share their statements with the Crime Branch, the police said.

According to the official, Mr. Salman Khan said he woke up to gunshot sounds and later, walked up to the apartment’s balcony to check what had happened. However, he found nothing amiss. At his Galaxy Apartment’s entrance gate, the security guards had been alerted, and were trying to look for the bike-borne assailants. One of the guards alerted Mr. Salman Khan, who later came down, and eventually informed the police about the shoot-out.

One of the five rounds fired in the air had hit the balcony of the actor’s apartment and was later collected by the police as evidence.

The source said Mr. Salman Khan also spoke about previous threats he received from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, including a letter found near their residence in June 2022, as well as a threat from fugitive gangster Goldy Brar in 2023.

So far, six people have been arrested in the firing case, and one of them allegedly hanged himself while in police custody on May 1.

In another case, the Navi Mumbai Police arrested five persons for allegedly conducting a recce of the actor’s Panvel farmhouse, his shooting locations, and Bandra residence with the intent of attacking him.

While arresting Deepak Hawasingh Gogalia alias Johnny Walmiki (30) from Haryana’s Bhiwani on June 1, the Navi Mumbai Police also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition including AK-47, AK-16, and AK-92 rifles and a Zigana pistol.