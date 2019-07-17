Salaam Bombay taps young minds

The Salaam Bombay Foundation launched the Dream Lab initiative, aimed at developing skills of the youth at an early age, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day on Monday.

The NGO has been working to address the issue of unemployment and lack of skill-based learning. Their new initiative offers skill-based internships to underprivileged school students in the age group of 14 to 18 years.

The foundation has partnered with a number of companies, including Future Group and Monginis, where the interns learn industry-specific skills. At least 100 internships are being offered through the initiative in sectors like retail, beauty and wellness, bakery and confectionary, mobile repair, home appliance repair and market research.

According to the NGO, it also helps the sectors meet the seasonal peak in demand without having to incur additional costs. The initiative was introduced with a select few students on a pilot basis before being launched officially.

“Our teachers took us to various workplaces where we were taught different skills,” Suraj Kanojia (16), who interned with Monginis, said.

A white paper, offering “real-world solutions to unemployment and skill gap issues”, was also released and a panel discussion was held on the issue.

Padmini Somani, founder and director, Salaam Bombay Foundation, Ramesh Bhat, dean, School of Business Management, NMIMS, Tejaswini Adhikari, chief insights officer, Future Group, and Vinod Kulkarni, head of CSR, Tata Motors Ltd, participated in the discussion.

“I am not sure if we are working on the skill part of it, because skill development itself is a very complex concept. What is, perhaps, being imparted or given to the students in various institutions is only the knowledge part,” Mr. Bhat said.

Ms. Adhikari said the needs of Indians as consumers are growing exponentially and when needs grow, what follows is a greater demand in the market for people who will have multiple services to offer at multiple times at multiple sites.

“NGOs can blame the corporates, corporates can blame the NGOs, and this blame game will never end. But we need to stitch the right alliances and have the end beneficiary in mind,” Mr. Kulkarni said.