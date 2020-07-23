Sahil Seth appointed as honorary adviser for BRICS CCI

Sahil Seth, Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Customs, has been appointed as an honorary adviser to the steering committee for the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) young leaders for the period 2020-2023.

The role is on a voluntary basis, and no financials are involved, thus making it a no/zero remuneration appointment. “I am extremely happy to be appointed as an honorary advisor and to represent my country. BRICS CCI young leaders is a welcome step in motivating the youth across the country,” said Mr. Seth, a 2011 batch Indian Revenue Service officer.

The BRICS CCI is the parent organisation which promotes commerce and industry in the BRICS nations. The chamber, founded in 2012 with the efforts of eminent professionals and entrepreneurs, is a not-for-profit and non-governmental organisation.

The objective of BRICS CCI is to create an enabling support system especially for the MSME segment of businesses and young entrepreneurs from across all geographies. While the BRICS nations will remain at the centre of all activities, the chamber has taken in its credo to reach out to and enable young entrepreneurs from other friendly nations too. It proposes to be the ‘voice’ of young entrepreneurs and champion their business success.

The main purpose of the honorary advisers committee is to organise themselves in BRICS countries chapters (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), for three years with a chair leading the committee.

Some of the main activities of BRICS CCI are to build a credible repository of data and information that could be used by members, build a database of credible business partners across different geographies and industry verticals, conduct topical research that could be used by members to understand business-relevant issues in enough detail to conduct a successful business in that space, build social and cultural exchange between interested nations by promoting business around local art and culture, provide advisory services free of cost to members on legal as well as other business critical services, and promote business interactions among members by organising regular visits and other forms of interactions.