MUMBAI 11 January 2022
Sahara Group chairman Subrata Roy undergoes brain surgery
Updated: 11 January 2022 03:36 IST
Sahara Group said its chairman Subrata Roy Sahara underwent neurological (brain) surgery on January 6 in Mumbai.
The surgery, conducted under Dr. Manish Srivastava at Kokilaben Hospital, was successful.
“He was detected with a brain disease recently and advised for the brain coiling and it was done by fixing stent and endo saccular device,” the Sahara group said in a statement.
He was discharged from hospital on Monday.
