Sahara Group chairman Subrata Roy undergoes brain surgery

Subrata Roy

MUMBAI

11 January 2022 04:53 IST

Sahara Group said its chairman Subrata Roy Sahara underwent neurological (brain) surgery on January 6 in Mumbai.

The surgery, conducted under Dr. Manish Srivastava at Kokilaben Hospital, was successful.

“He was detected with a brain disease recently and advised for the brain coiling and it was done by fixing stent and endo saccular device,” the Sahara group said in a statement.

He was discharged from hospital on Monday.