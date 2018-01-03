Safeguards to regulate corporate schools: Tawde

Education Minister Vinod Tawde has said that there are safeguard mechanisms to ensure that corporate schools are run only on a no-profit-no-loss basis.

The government recently allowed corporate companies to set up schools through an amendment to Section 8 of the Maharashtra Self-Financed Schools (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2012.

The decision invited criticism from educationists, who viewed it as an attempt by the State to abdicate its responsibility and privatise the education sector. Earlier, corporates could set up schools only by forming trusts or registered societies.

“Apart from the Right to Education Act, these schools will be scrutinised by the Registrar of Companies, and their accounts will be submitted to the Ministry of Company Affairs. The fee regulation committee of the school will keep tabs on the fee structure allowing it to raise by about 15% every two years,” Mr. Tawde said.

He said, “If they claim to be non-profit corporate schools, they will have to show it on their balance sheets.”

Mr. Tawde suggested that those corporates who want to earn profits set up self-finance schools. “Unlike earlier, when corporates had to form trusts to open schools, they can now directly do it. When there are fights within corporates these days, then why is the need for trusts?”