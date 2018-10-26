Sacred Games on track: Netflix

Mumbai: In Mumbai to participate in the Jio Mami 20th Mumbai Film Festival with Star, global chief content officer, Netflix, Ted Sarandos confirmed the news that the second season of Sacred Games was on track.

Ever since allegations of sexual misconduct against the show's lead writer, Varun Grover, came out on October 9, Netflix had temporarily put season two on hold. Mr Grover, denied the allegations and on October 16 penned an open statement addressing the issue. Netflix seems to be assured by Mr. Grover's statement, as he will continue to be the show's writer. The show's directors Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap also faced criticism for not handling harassment charges against their partner in Phantom Films Vikas Bahl with adequate seriousness.

In an interview to The Hindu, Mr Sarandos shared that an external committee comprising “outside specialists” and legal experts had examined the sexual harassment allegations against Team Sacred Games. Following the findings of the probe Netflix decided to continue working with them for the second season. “In the case of Sacred Games we did an investigation, looked at everything and came to the conclusion that we are ok to move forward… There was serious discussion that had to be had both on the business and the creative side and [to] be sure that we are getting all the facts straight. And it feels like we have done it to the best of our ability,” said Mr. Sarandos.

The Netflix global head for content, stressed that Netflix took the sexual harassment cases “very very seriously, be it the USA, anywhere around the world or India. “The cases are all very individual, the circumstances are all very unique but we take them seriously. We took our own time on Sacred Games decision, became comfortable with the outcome to move forward,” he said.

Mr. Sarandos also spoke about the extensive anti-sexual harassment training that happens prior to all Netflix productions everywhere in the world. “There is standard level of respect and safety that’s true no matter where you are in the world,” said Mr. Sarandos.

“We do it for every single one of our productions worldwide and always have. We have a training session for cast and crew about workplace harassment, creating a safe and respectful environment,” said Simran Sethi, director creative, international originals, Netflix. “We do it from top to bottom. From the biggest stars, directors to everyone on the sets has to go through it,” said Mr Sarandos, adding, “Our core belief is that people should be safe and respected at work. Whether that work is on a set, in an office or a shop.”