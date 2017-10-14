Sacked from SRPF, man robs passengers as RPF staffer

Navi Mumbai: A man who was dismissed from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) two years ago allegedly started robbing passengers by pretending to be a Railway Police Force (RPF) officer. He was arrested on Friday in a joint operation by the Kalyan RPF (crime) and Igatpuri RPF.

The accused has been identified as Akash Prabhakar Jadhav (31), a resident of Kolhapur.

After receiving many complaints about an RPF staff member robbing passengers, head constable Prakash Deore from Kalyan (crime) RPF, was assigned to keep a watch in the trains. Mr. Deore posed as a passenger on the Vidarbha Express from Kalyan on Thursday. He noticed an unidentified person conducting inquiries with passengers as an RPF officer. Mr Deore informed the passenger luggage theft duty staff of Igatpuri section, head constable K.P. Barve, said inspector Sandeep Ombase from Kalyan (crime) RPF.

Mr Deore saw Mr. Jadhav snatch a mobile phone and cash from one passenger. “He approached the accused and questioned him. By that time, the train had reached Igatpuri station. Mr. Barve and constable Vishal Patil entered the train and nabbed the accused,” Mr. Ombase said.

Further interrogations were carried out by sub-inspector Bhoopender Singh from Igatpuri RPF.