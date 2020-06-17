Saamana taunts Cong. ahead of meet with CM

An editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday stirred the political pot by calling its ally Congress an ‘old creaking cot’, following recent unrest within the party over not having a say in decisions taken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“The cot is old and creaks often. The cot is very old, but has historical legacy. There are many leaders in the party who can change sides. This is the reason why murmurs are being heard. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should be prepared to tolerate such murmurs in the alliance,” the editorial said, ahead of a meeting of Congress leaders with Mr. Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena also asserted that internal resentment was inevitable in an alliance of parties with different ideologies, but there was no threat to the MVA government. “But no one should harbour the idea that the MVA government will collapse and the ‘gates of Raj Bhavan will be opened for them early in the morning again’,” the editorial said.

The Marathi daily was making a reference to the swearing in of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar as the deputy chief minister during a stand-off between the Sena and its former ally BJP over forming the State government in November last year.

State Congress president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said the editorial was based on incomplete information and sent out a wrong message about the party as it wanted to discuss with the Chief Minister issues concerning the people of the State and not bureaucratic transfers.

Mr. Thorat said, “The Chief Minister is the head of the alliance and the government. When he will hear us out, he too will be satisfied. Then the Saamana should write another editorial. We are with the MVA.”

Bone of contention

The editorial also said nominations to the 12 Legislative Council seats from the Governor’s quota should be shared based on the strength of each coalition partner in the Assembly. The Sena has 56 MLAs, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44 in the 288-member House. Mr. Thorat said even ministries in the MVA government were allocated based on the same criterion.

The nominations seem to have emerged as a fresh trigger for resentment in the Congress as party leaders have been insisting on a one-third share for each ally: four nominations each. PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan had also reportedly alluded to a growing dissatisfaction among party leaders and ministers over not getting their fair share as an alliance partner.

The editorial also said, “In power-sharing, the Shiv Sena has sacrificed the most. It had to give one ministerial berth to the NCP when Sharad Pawar objected to the Congress getting the post of Speaker. Two additional Cabinet berths were given to the Congress instead of the posts of Minister of State.”

Meanwhile, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut played down the remarks made in the editorial by saying that the coordination among the MVA allies was great and all issues would be resolved after the meeting with the Chief Minister. He said, “There is no jibe made at the Congress. It is the writing style of Saamana.”

(With PTI inputs)