S ward makes it to top 10 on COVID-19 list

The ‘S’ ward, comprising Bhandup, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg and parts of Powai, has made it to the top 10 from the bottom of the COVID-19 list in a short span of time.

The ward in the eastern suburbs has reported over 600 cases in the past week alone, making its tally the eighth highest in Mumbai. Most cases are from the slums but a few are also from the upmarket Powai.

In the first few weeks of April, the ward was among the bottom 10 in terms of COVID-19 cases, which have increased rapidly in June. On June 1, the ward had 1,705 cases while on June 16, the number stood at 3,166, just short of double.

The ward has a doubling rate of 18 days. Of the total cases, 1,873 are active while the remaining have been discharged. The ward has a higher percentage of active cases (59%) as compared to K East (51%), which has the highest number of cases.

S ward’s average case growth rate stands at 3.8%, higher than many wards. R North ward has the highest case growth rate at 5.5%.

Most cases in the ward are from Bhandup and Kanjurmarg’s eastern section that largely comprises slums. Cases have been reported from areas like Phule Nagar, Tanaji wadi, Sonapur, Tembhipada, Gaondevi in Bhandup, Ambedkar Chowk in Vikhroli and parts of Kannamwar Nagar.

Some cases have also been found in residential areas like the highrises in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. The ward has 72 containment zones and 167 sealed buildings.

“There is no control now that the lockdown is relaxed. People are not cooperating. Most cases are from the slums where people are not following containment measures,” said Dhananjay Pisal, a former Nationalist Congress Party corporator.

Common toilets lead to crowding every day, he said. “People don't want to go to a quarantine facility anymore. The BMC, police are also tired now.”

Assistant municipal commissioner Santoshkumar Dhonde, S ward, was not available for comment.