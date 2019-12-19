Ryan, Dubai company in tie-up for K-12 education

Ryan International Group of Institutions, which runs over 137 schools in 40 cities teaching 270,000 students in the K-12 (kindergarten to Class XII) segment has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Foundation Holdings, a Dubai-based investment firm, to expand the K-12 education through the ‘managed school platform’ in India. Foundation Holdings has committed to invest $100 million in this JV.

The JV will operate under the brand of Ryan EduNation. While Ryan Group will be responsible for education, Foundation Holdings will remain as the investor.

Ryan EduNation has announced the acquisition of the managed school platform owned by Pearson India Education Services Private Ltd., which enables over 18,000 students to access education across India.

Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan International Group said, “The JV allows us to extend our social impact through the managed school platform. Through Ryan EduNation, our vision is to provide quality education to 2 lakh students annually by 2030.”

“Our managed schools JV, Ryan EduNation, is up and running and We invite contact from like-minded school owners, landowners and educationists to explore alliances,” he said.

Aakash Sachdev, MD, Foundation Holdings, said, “With $100 million investment committed to Ryan EduNation over the next five years, our ambition is to adopt a scalable partnership model by empowering educational institutions and passionate landowners across India to create a platform of change and impact.”