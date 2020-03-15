Russian tourist’s phone traced within hours

Mumbai

Woman had left her phone in a taxi

A Russian tourist will go back home with fond memories of India, after the Byculla police traced and recovered her cell phone, which she had forgotten in a taxi, within a few hours of the incident being reported.

According to the Byculla police, the tourist, Shaisidikova Tatiana (27), took a cab from Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel to go to Hotel Heritage in Byculla, where she reached around 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday. It was only after the cab left that she realised that she did not have her cell phone, an iPhone 11.

“Ms. Tatiana approached us on Thursday morning, and we initiated inquiries into the matter. We started by examining footage from CCTV cameras covering the path that her taxi took, which helped us locate the vehicle. We then used the footage to identify the licence plate number of the taxi,” senior police inspector Dinesh Kadam, Byculla police station, said.

Language barrier

Mr. Kadam said the investigating team used the vehicle number to obtain the taxi driver’s details from the Regional Transport Office and traced him.

“We found that the driver had her cell phone but could not contact her using it as the default language set on the phone was Russian, which he knew nothing about” Mr. Kadam said.

The police then called Ms. Tatiana to the police station and handed her phone over to her. Mr. Kadam also said no action will be taken against the driver, considering the circumstances.